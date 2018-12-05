RUMOUR MILL: Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez is not thinking about a potential takeover of the club as he draws up his January transfer plans. Kylian Mbappe turned down Arsenal before his move to PSG and Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez is not thinking about any takeover issues. Juventus are also said to be considering making a bid for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba. League One and Two Live: Championship club want £400K Sunderland target and Edin Rahic leaves Bradford City Missed penalty leads to first defeat of season for Selston