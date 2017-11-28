Rogers: Pinxton wasn’t the right fit

Scott Rogers has explained his decision behind leaving the managerial role at Pinxton despite the club’s lofty position in the CML South.

The 24-year-old former Mansfield Town player took over at the start of the season alongside previous boss Kenny Shinfield and helped build a strong squad which sits eight points off the top of the table with a game in hand.

But a combination of factors meant Rogers stepped down from the role this week and he is now set to try and revive his playing career with Sherwood Colliery, having initially seen it halted by a serious leg break in 2014.

He said: “I’m proud of the team I built there and I hope the squad remains as it is now as I think they could well win the league.

“I just didn’t feel it was quite the right fit for me there. Pinxton is a very close-knit club with most involved there from the village and everyone knowing everyone else, and I feel that it’s perhaps best that those that take it forward are of that group.”

Shinfield has now returned to the role of manager with players Kieran Debrouwer and Nathan Benger assisting him.

Rogers said: “Kenny’s a Pinxton boy and will therefore be a good person to take it forward.

“He’s been in charge over the last four games given I was banned so it’ll be a good transition.

“Nathan has some very good coaching badges so he is a great choice to be on the management team too.”

As for the future, Rogers says he is ready to go fully into reviving his playing career.

He said: “I won the league as manager of Sherwood Reserves so will play for them for a month or so to get my fitness levels up.

“But the first team manager there wants me to be in his side so there’s the chance for me to do that if things go well.

“With the nature of the injury it’s taken me a long time to be psychologically ready but I think I am more so now than ever before.”