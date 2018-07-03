Riley and Chettle join Reds revolution

Experienced defender Martin Riley and promising midfielder Callum Chettle have become the latest signings by Alfreton Town boss Billy Heath.

The 31-year-old Riley was most recently with Halifax Town but has extensive experience in non-league football with Wrexham, Kidderminster, Cheltenham Town, Tranmere and Mansfield. He won the FA Trophy with Wrexham in 2012.

Callum Chettle

Chettle is the son of Nottingham Forest legend, and current Ilkeston Town boss, Steve, and was with Peterborough United last season having come through the Ilkeston FC academy and also played for Nuneaton Town.

Heath said: “Martin is an absolutely brilliant signing for us, he has played for some really good clubs and is vastly experienced.

“His experience both at Football League level as well as in the National League is huge for us and it will add some know how to our back line.

“We’ve known about Callum for a while and he is a really top talent.

“He is a versatile and creative midfielder and we’ve brought him to the club for his quality, he is still a young lad and we want to rejuvenate him.”

Meanwhile, the Reds will get their pre-season campaign underway this weekend with a home game against League One side Doncaster Rovers.

Rovers have a new manager after Grant McCann replaced Darren Ferguson last month and former Alfreton defender Cliff Byrne was announced as his assistant earlier this week.

That match will be followed six days later with the visit of Scunthorpe United on Friday, July 13, Buxton on July 17, Nottingham Forest on July 21, Burton on July 25 and Chesterfield on July 28.