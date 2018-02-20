REPORT & PICTURES: Selston claim bragging rights in derby day win over Kimberley Miners Welfare

Selston ran out 2-0 winners over Kimberley Miners Welfare in the East Midlands Counties League Premier Division on Saturday.

Goals from Carl Moore and Ben Moore saw the Parishioners to three points in a competitive fixture against near neighbours Kimberley.

The result, which kept Selston second in the table, came in front of 153 at the Parish Ground - the sixth highest Step 6 attendance of the day.

While Kimberley will rue the fact they missed the opportunity to take advantage of one of their three games in hand on the Parishioners.

As expected, the game started at break neck speed and it took a few minutes for either sided to get their foot on the ball but in Selston’s first meaningful attack they opened the scoring.

Grant Hackett advanced from right full back and delivered a great ball into the area, Kimberley keeper Joss Hourd-Lee seemed to miss handle the ball as Elliott Jones contested for it.

The ball rebounded to Carl Moore who stroked home his 16th goal of the season. Selston’s opener had come after just 10 minutes.

Hackett continued his good start and sent in another excellent ball which Moore cleverly laid back for Jones to line up a shot – his effort looked goal bound but a Kimberley foot deflected it wide for a corner.

Selston were taking advantage of their one goal lead and were on top with Kimberley defending deep but the home side failed to create anything clear cut.

Kimberley began to get into the game and pen their hosts back but this allowed Kenan Layton to break, following a good ball from Jamie Renshaw, the youngsters right footed effort though was easily gathered by Hourd-Lee.

Following a period of pressure a deep ball into the box resulted in a scramble in the area and both Ryan Bowen and Sean Green saw good shots blocked, Hackett and Rory Davies Selston’s saviours on this occasion.

Kimberley looked slightly vulnerable on the break due to their attacking intent and on the half hour Layton exploited this and sent Jones racing away, he drifted past three defenders before shooting near post, Hourd-Lee equal to the effort again.

Hackett won the ball brilliantly in midfield and sent Sean Gregory off in the middle of the park, he danced clear of the Miners’ back line and advanced on goal but the 20-yard strike was tipped onto the bar by Hourd-Lee and to safety.

On the stroke of half time Kimberley almost evened the game up. A good ball into the area from Conor Green had Selston stopper Jake Ball call it as his but Green read the ball better and nipped in to cleverly volley on the turn, Ball just managing to tip the effort onto the bar and away for a corner.

Kimberley started the second period on the front foot and an even 20 minutes saw no real attempts at goal from either side. Kimberley did put the hosts under pressure winning several corners and bombarding the area with long throws.

But Selston came closest to scoring when Gregory put substitute Dominic Airey away to race on goal but Hourd – Lee saved again, with his feet this time. Airey thought he’d put the tie to bed after a brilliant Carl Moore volley beat Hourd-Lee but not the post, the Selston sub tapped in the rebound but he was offside.

Kimberley again put the home side under pressure for a period looking for an equaliser but were then caught on the break in a critical moment.

In the 92nd minute Lee Sutton picked up a clearance and spotted Gregory’s run wide right, Sutton’s ball was good and Gregory had the Kimberley half to himself, he drove at Hourd-Lee and side stepped him, the Kimberley keeper’s attempt to save took out Gregory and the referee had to award a penalty.

Selston skipper, Ben Moore stepped up and slotted home to put the icing on the cake. It became clear after the penalty that Hourd-Lee had taken a knock to the head in the challenge and needed to be helped of the pitch. Selston: Ball, Renshaw, Davis, Marriott, Hackett, Layton, Hempshall, B. Moore, Gregory, Jones, C. Moore.

Kimberley: Hourd-Lee, Green, Frizelle, Mitchell, Doyle, Evans, Dale, Harbottle, Bowen, Green, Tobin.