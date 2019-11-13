Report from HEREFORD FC 1-2 ALFRETON TOWN as Reds secure vital victory

Alfreton Town emerged from their recent slump to register their first win in five visits to Edgar Street when they beat Hereford FC 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Danny East set the ball rolling with a superb volley from outside the area after just four minutes, Amari Morgan-Smith having laid off a clearance from returning keeper Jack Atkinson.

Hereford though were level by the 13th minute when Nottingham Forest loanee Victor Sodiende cut in from the left to curl in a shot that took a deflection over and away from Atkinson.

Morgan-Smith pounced to score his 14th goal from 19 starts just five minutes into the second half, an East corner initially met by Shane Killock whose header was blocked before falling to the striker eight yards out.

Both Killock and Josh Clackstone had gone close to scoring either side of the Reds' opener, and on the hour Brad Ash struck the crossbar for the hosts, but Alfreton stood firm to deservedly record their fourth win on the road and reclaim seventh spot in the National League North.

Reds boss Billy Heath said: "Once again they've pulled out a big result and tonight the players deserve all the credit for the win. We've talked about the character in this group of players - we shouldn't be coming to Hereford and winning if you think about it. It's more like Watford playing at Liverpool in the standing of the clubs and what resources they've got what with the crowd and everything else, but you've got a group of players that have been on a bad run, confidence not at its best, but we rolled our sleeves up and tonight we were superb. l'm really proud of them.

"We've had to take a lot of knocks, but we've come away with three points. Jack Atkinson's done ever so well in goal. We felt we needed to make a change so we felt Charlie [Andrew] needed to come out and to be fair to Jack what he's had to do he's done very, very well.

"He made a good save in the first half, a couple of corners have come in and he's tipped one over the crossbar and now there's competition and he's got to concentrate and back it upp.

"Amari is back on the scoresheet, his goals had dried up because we literally didn't have a supply line. We've changed formation when we've had to because of available personnel, so sometimes he's been up there on his own, which doesn't suit him, so we changed our shape back to our normal shape and we thought tonight, despite the long journey, we really wanted to have a go and try to put them under pressure. And when Amari's got someone like Danny Clarke to play alongside he is the perfect foil for him and we got the chances."

Alfreton: Atkinson; Clackstone, Smith, Qualter, Killock, Thacker, East, Branson, Whitham, Clarke, Morgan-Smith.

Subs (none used): Bacon, Blake, Bennett, Grice, Andrew.

Referee: Jon Kenny

Attendance: 1,821