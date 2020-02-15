Report from DERBY COUNTY 1-1 HUDDERSFIELD TOWN as the spoils are shared at Pride Park

Derby continue to be hard to beat at Pride Park but this was another game where they perhaps should have taken all three points.

A draw was the fair result, Huddersfield creating three or four clear cut chances but only taking one of them with nine minutes to go. Derby will feel they should have killed the game off once they'd taken the lead 20 minutes earlier.

Defensive errors were again prevalent, sub Jayden Bogle having only been on the pitch three minutes when his poor header presented Huddersfield with possession in the lead up to their goal, and with a few other results having gone Derby's way above them they'll perhaps see this as a chance missed to have at least kept some pressure on the play-offs' chasing pack.

Instead, it looks continually like a mid-table finish will be the outcome for the Rams thanks to costly errors and poor away form that have plagued their campaign.

Here, it took 14 minutes for the first shot on goal to arrive, Fraizer Campbell's turn and volley well held by Kelle Roos in the Rams goal.

Derby had been sluggish at best in the opening 20 until Martyn Waghorn's shot deflected just wide of the post, then Wayne Rooney's low shot from distance was tame and gathered by Jonas Lossl.

Rooney then saw a curling free-kick pushed away by Lossl and Max Bird was unable to guide the rebound home with his head, before Town should have taken the lead when Juninho Bacuna's corner found Campbell unmarked but he could only guide his header wide of Roos's right-hand post.

Graeme Shinnie had entered the fray on the half-hour mark to replace the injured Duane Holmes and the Scot nearly gave Derby the lead on 40 minutes, his daisy-cutter from 25 yards tipped around the post by Lossl.

Rooney passed the ball wide of the post with an intelligent effort from the edge of the box just before the break, Curtis Davies then nearly putting the ball in his own net at the other end after good work from the tricky Bacuna.

Half-time arrived, however, with little between the teams and no goals either.

Campbell came as close as anyone two minutes into the second-half, cutting inside then arrowing an effort against the crossbar with his left foot and the Rams cleared.

Derby had struggled to get a foothold on things in the first 15 minutes of the half but finally got the lead in spectacular fashion just after the hour mark. Rooney's short corner found Shinnie who in turn found Lawrence 25 yards out and he had a lot of time to control and pick his spot with a fine effort into the top corner of the net.

It was nearly two six minutes later when Andre Wisdom's cross was met by Waghorn's diving header but Lossl got down well to save and hold on to the ball.

Lawrence wasn't far from another belter on 79 as Rooney's corner was met on the volley but the ball this time dropped wide, but it would be Huddersfield who would get level against the run of play with nine minutes to go.

Left-back Harry Toffolo, a recent signing from Lincoln City, received the ball on the edge of the penalty area thanks to a poor header from Bogle. Toffolo then beat Davies and fired into the far corner of the net from a narrow angle, beating Roos at his near post in the process, to level things up.

Town nearly went ahead two minutes later, sub Chris Willock sent in on goal but Roos saving well and then Matt Clarke's fine tackle denying Ellis Kachunga the chance to get near the rebound.

Huddersfield looked most likely to nick it late on, but Derby held firm and the points would ultimately be shared.

Derby: Roos, Wisdom (Bogle 78), Forsyth, Waghorn, Lawrence, Clarke, Martin (Marriott 62), Holmes (Shinnie 29) Rooney (c), Davies, Bird

Subs not used: Ravas, Jozefzoon, Knight, Lowe

Huddersfield: Lossl, Toffolo, Hogg, Bacuna, Kachunga, Stearman, Simpson (Willock 80), Campbell (Mounie (75), Schindler (c), King (Smith-Rowe 75), O'Brien

Subs not used: Coleman, Chalobah, Pyke, Stankovic

Ref: Craig Pawsons

Att: 27.502