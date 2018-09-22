REPORT: Derby County 3-1 Brentford

Derby County responded superbly to going a goal down inside a minute as they returned to winning ways against Brentford on Saturday.

Against a side which had lost just once all season before this encounter, things weren't going well when the Rams fell behind so early, but a passionate and high-tempo response saw them score three goals in 14 minutes which were enough to ultimately take the points.

A far more subdued second-half saw Brentford unable to wrestle a way back into the game as the Rams defence were to the fore, an overall much more confident display than in the two previous games that had yielded just one point and no goals.

And as the Rams now prepare to face Manchester United on Tuesday, they'll go to Old Trafford with a spring in their step and the belief they can cause an upset.

Brentford's goal came with 55 seconds on the clock. A corner was won down the right and then floated in by Mohamed Benrahma, Henrik Dalsgaard able to get free and flick a header home off the underside of the crossbar to stun the home faithful.

The Rams were nearly level on eight minutes as Harry Wilson burst forward and hit a 25-yarder which is pushed wide by Daniel Bentley in the Bees goal. From the corner, Brentford didn't clear and Mason Mount fired over as the Rams responded well to going behind.

That culminated in an equaliser on 14 minutes. It all stemmed from a terrible corner from Brentford's Benrahma, who passed the ball straight to Mason Mount. He fed Wilson as the Rams countered at pace and after Wilson had switched passes with Craig Bryson who was up with him, the Welshman couldn't miss from close range.

Mount then volleyed straight at Bentley after a free-kick came straight back to him, while at the other end Benrahma cut inside from the left and curled a shot just past the left-hand post.

The Rams were then in front on 21 minutes as Bradley Johnson sent David Nugent in on goal with a fine through ball and he deposited a delightful lob over Bentley and into the net.

Nugent then headed a Mason Bennett cross too high three minutes later, but it was soon 3-1 on 28 minutes.

Brentford had given a lot of free-kicks away around the penalty area and were finally punished as Mount found the net from 25 yards after Wilson's powerful run had been ended with another foul.

The Bees responded with Ollie Watkins firing low at Scott Carson after cutting inside, Bennett at the other end doing similar after a good break forward by Fikayo Tomori but shooting just too high on 38. Nugent then curled just over as Derby really began to turn the screw and they led 3-1 at the break.

Bennett drove too high early in the second-half after a good Rams counter, then things went a little quiet until Wilson broke into the box and put the ball wide just after the hour mark.

Ex-Brentford man, and Rams sub, Florian Jozefzoon broke forward to fire just too high not long after coming on, then with a couple of minutes left Kamo Mokotjo curled over the top as the Bees sought a consolation, Sergi Canos also going close with a volley as the game entered stoppage time.

But after a second-half of very few chances, the Rams were safe and three welcome points were secured.

Derby: Carson, Forsyth, Bryson, Tomori, Keogh (c), Wilson (Malone 82), Mount, Johnson, Bennett (Jozefzoon 73), Nugent (Marriott 76), Bogle

Subs not used: Roos, Wisdom, Waghorn, Huddlestone

Brentford: Bentley, MacLeod (c) (Yennaris 76), Mepham, Maupay, McCeachran (Mokotjo 65), Watkins, Sawyers, Benrahma (Canos 63), Dalsgaard, Jeanvier, Barbet

Subs not used: Daniels, Odubajo, Yennaris, Judge, Konsa

Ref: Andrew Madley

Att: 25,110

Goals:

Derby - Wilson 14, Nugent 21, Mount 28

Brentford: Dalsgaard 1