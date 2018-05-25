Reds sign former Forest man Durrant

Goalkeeper Ross Durrant has signed for Alfreton Town.

Durrant joins from North Ferriby United, where he was player of the year despite United’s relegation from the National League last season.

He has previously spent time with Nottingham Forest, Mickleover Sports, Boston United and Ilkeston FC.

Reds boss Billy Heath said: “Ross is a top young keeper and he did very well at Ferriby last year. We went to watch him two or three times last season and everytime we watched him, he was impressive.”

“He has great ability, he’s a good shot stopper and matured very well in the last season. He is a good fit with us and a good fit for the club. He had a good season despite relegation and I think in a way that brought him on more, there was pressure and he had lots to do last year in what was a difficult campaign.”