Reds lose confidence in another Trophy exit

Alfreton Town boss Billy Heath, twice an FA Trophy Wembley finalist with Halifax Town and North Ferriby United, could not hide his disappointment as the Reds made a tame exit from the national competition.

For the second season running Alfreton lost tamely at home to Northern Premier League opposition in their opening Trophy tie, this time going out 2-0 to Farsley Celtic.

Heath said: “It was disappointing all way round. In the first 15 minutes we were quite bright, asked a few questions, but after the first goal went in the confidence just drained.

“It became very fractious, and once again we’ve conceded two very poor goals, which is most disappointing.

“Whatever competition you play in you need to keep clean sheets to start progressing — the problem at the moment is we cannot keep a clean sheet.”

Heath said to regain their confidence the players needed to win games.

“Confidence is a big thing — when everybody’s playing well and things are going well, then as a team confidence flows.

“But as a team we’re concentrating on looking after our own performance individually and not functioning at the minute [as a unit].”

To make matters worse for the Reds, captain Luke Shiels was sent off in the closing seconds for a second yellow card.