Rams fans - and the bookies - back Lampard to be new boss

Frank Lampard is the hot favourite to be the new Derby County boss, both amongst fans and the bookmakers.

Our poll to see who out of the top five front-runners for the job the Derby County supporters wanted to see takeover saw Lampard claim 32 per cent of the votes, followed by Brentford boss Dean Smith with 24 per cent.

Seventeen per cent of fans want to see Martin O'Neill take charge, nine per cent Mick McCarthy and five per cent Paul Simpson, while 13 per cent would rather see one of the many other names linked with the job take over.

It remains unclear just how quickly the Rams want to make an appointment, with sources claiming a shortlist is being drawn up with a view to interviews taking place in due course.

However, odds on Lampard have been slashed and he is now 1/7 with some bookmakers to take the job, with Smith 5/1 and O'Neill 18/1.