Rampant Lions hit 11 but manager Walton wants more

Manager Neil Walton urged his players to be more ruthless in front of goal, despite an 11-goal hammering that lifted Heanor Town up to sixth place.

The Lions emulated the 11 goals Selston had put past troubled Borrowash Victoria the previous week — and but for two disallowed goals, misses, fine saves and desperate defending it could have been an even bigger rout.

Jamie Sleigh scored twice as Heanor Town beat Borrowash Victoria 11-0.

Walton admitted his side should have won by a larger margin and said the failure to be clinical in front of goal remained a concern.

“The creation of the number of chances we are doing is very pleasing, but it is disappointing the number of times — not just against Borrowash — that we have let teams off the hook,” he said.

“Their keeper pulled off some good saves. It was not all missed chances, but it is disappointing that we have not been able to make the most of all of them.

“We have told the players they have got to capitalise on the chances. Lads could have been walking off with three goals (hat-tricks) to their names, but it was nice that there were so many different goalscorers.”

There were nine names on the scoresheet as the Lions were rampant. Daniel Chatfield and Jordan Ball quickly made it 2-0 by the 11th minute, but Borrowash then held out for 27 minutes before Robert Ritchie-Smith and Jamie Sleigh netted ahead of half-time.

A minute into the second period Ben Cartwright turned it into a rout and the goals kept on coming, including a spell of three in six minutes.

Substitute Kyle Daley, Sleigh again, Samuel Birks, Daley again, Morgan Holloway and Samuel Birks completed the scoring.

Walton added: “In the first half I was not too happy with the level of performance, but in the second half we had more intensity and tempo, and went about things in a better way.

“Overall I was obviously pleased, but at half-time I said to the lads although it was 4-0 I was disappointed with the performance — we did not keep the ball very well and missed chances I felt we should have done better with.”

A double substitution at the break helped to lift the Lions’ tempo as Daley and Joss Walmsley injected pace into the team.

Walton added: “The lads did well and they maintained it for 90 minutes. It was still a good game of football and they (Borrowash) stuck to their task.”

On Saturday Heanor travel to Barrow Town, who are level on points with the Lions.

Walrton said: “It will be a tough game. They are in and around us so it is an important game, but I want us to make it count when we get into good positions.

“We want to get consistency. Our starting XI (against Borrowash) was the same and I thought that was important.”