Prolific duo Guilor and Coope spearhead big wins for Heanor Town's junior sides

Hat-trick hero Connor Guilor was the man-of-the-match as Heanor Town Dynamos U8s unleashed their best performance of the season.

Guilor’s fantastic workrate played a key part in Dynamos’ amazing and deserved 8-2 success over Quarrydale United.

After Albert Brighouse had gone close, Quarrydale took the lead on the counter. But the Heanor side were soon level when Guilor’s shot was smartly saved by the ‘keeper, and the rebound fell to the feet of Brighouse, who made no mistake.

Two minutes later, Brighouse burst down the left and delivered a pinpoint left-footed cross for Riley Thomas to superbly control with one foot and finish with the other.

Quarrydale levelled at 2-2, but then Guilor netted his first of the game after playing a nice one-two with Riley Hallam, and at the other end, some brilliant saves by Jack Bramley kept Dynamos’ noses in front.

It was 4-2 by half-time thanks to Brighouse's second, assisted by Guilor, and Dynamos really turned the screw in the second half, adding four more goals. Guilor netted two of them, as did Hallam, who produced a superb right-footed finish and then placed a shot past the ‘keeper after showing pure persistence to win the ball.

Praise must also go to Rohan Emery, who went in goal for the second half and was unbeatable, saving everything that was thrown at him.

Meanwhile, Heanor Town Flames U7s also produced a faultless, first-class performance in their 7-2 victory over Allestree Juniors Madrid, with Kayden Coope scoring six of the best.

They flew out of the traps, with Coope, Isaac Barrow and Rio Daniel looking a lethal trio going forward, and it wasn’t long before the former maintained his incredible record of scoring in each of his last 11 games, netting not once but twice.

Before half-time, he completed his hat-trick and Elden Braddock also got on the scoresheet with his deserved first goal of the season, looped over the ‘keeper.

Allesltree hit back with goals of their own either side of the interval, but this didn’t deter Flames, who continued to attack with real intent.

Several players, including Kian Charlton and Tyler Herring, went close, but it was that boy Coope who again stole the show, capping a man-of-the-match display with three more goals to match his first-half tally. He not only gave a masterclass in finishing but also showed superb footwork, dazzling dribbling, fine crosses into the box and terrific tracking back to defend when necessary.