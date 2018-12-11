Premier League Live: Manchester United determined to hold on to Paul Pogba Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Eden Hazard contract talks stall, Manchester City favourites to sign Brazilian star and Manchester United won’t allow Paul Pogba to leave. Keep up to date with all the latest speculation and news from the Premier League. . Derby County keeper Carson delighted with Wigan clean sheet Transfer rumours: Arsenal hope to sign Barcelona and France winger Ousmane Dembele