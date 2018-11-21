Premier League Live: Liverpool and Manchester United target may be sold while Real Madrid want Man City starlet . Liverpool and Manchester United target could be sold, Chelsea star to sign new deal and Mark Hughes’ Southampton in the air. Keep up to date with all the latest speculation and news from the Premier League. Refresh for updates Should EFL play on through international breaks like rugby does? Championship Live: EFL clubs agree to new Sky tv deal despite opposition from Leeds United, Derby County and Aston Villa