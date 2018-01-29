Postlethwaite looking to add new faces to Heanor Town squad

Paul Postlethwaite has brought one in and could add another three as he looks to bolster his Heanor Town squad for what is shaping up to be a busy end to the season.

The Lions have brought in attacking midfielder Kyle Hazeldine from near neighbours Holbrook Sports and Postlethwaite has other irons in the fire, which he hopes will be confirmed in the next week before the trip to Rocester.

Postlethwaite has his eyes on two more midfielders and another striker as the new Town Ground boss looks to add goals to a strong defensive unit, which has conceded 37 from 23 league games so far this season.

He said: “We’ve added one to the squad and two or three in the pipeline. That work hasn’t stopped but it’s frustrating when you can’t play. We’ve been training and everyone looks quite sharp.

“Kyle is 24 and will bring a lot of energy and hopefully some goals. He’s very committed, a good lad and a good character to have around, who wants to test himself at another level. We’re looking at the front.

“I think we’re loaded well with defenders. We’ve got a great line up across the back four and with the goalkeeper. We’ve probably got seven or eight lads who can do a decent job along the back four now.”

Heanor were frustrated once more by the weather on Saturday as their scheduled Midlands Football League Premier Division match with Shepshed Dynamo was called off 10 minutes to kick off, with players and fans all set for the match.

“There was a little bit of frustration for us on Saturday,” said Postlethwaite. “The referee came and checked the pitch and said he was pleasantly surprised what a decent condition it was in.

“He was aware of it cutting up but he said if we were okay with it then he’d be more than happy going ahead with the game. Then he came back out at quarter-to-three, just as we were ready to go back in, and he called it off at 2.50pm. He’d decided it was unfit.”

And added: “There’s been no rain since he had checked it. It was a windy day so it had dried out but it could be dangerous. It’s his shout at the end of the day. It’s his head on the chopping block but just frustrating for us and the fans.

“We’d obviously come in and prepared for a game - all the food was cooked, tea bar was in full swing, the fans had paid to get in - it was frustrating for everyone involved. It’ll be a bust March and April.”