Portsmouth interested in signing Doncaster Rovers star John Marquis, Niall Quinn's son on verge of Sunderland trial - and the latest League One and Two transfer rumours

Sunderland left-back Bryan Oviedo says there is a '98 per cent' chance he will leave the club this summer after reaching an agreement. (Columbia FM)

Black Cats legend Niall Quinn's son, Michael, could be on the verge of joining the Wearsiders on a trial basis. (The Sun)

Portsmouth have joined the race to sign Doncaster Rovers striker John Marquis. He is hoping to move back south for family reasons. (Daily Mail)

Meanwhile, Pompey right-back Nathan Thompson is being considered by Bristol City, according to boss Lee Johnson. (Bristol Live)

Blackpool are weighing up a move for Blackburn Rovers striker Joe Nuttall as it is likely he will be allowed to leave Ewood Park. (Football Insider)

Bolton Wanderers are expected to be taken over by the Football Ventures group, who are keen on appointing Nigel Pearson as manager. (The Sun)

Aston Villa, Huddersfield and Derby have made enquiries for Coventry City midfielder Tom Bayliss. (Football Insider)

Norwich City want to sign Dennis Politic from Bolton, though a deal at this stage is difficult. (The Sun)

QPR Mark Warburton says he has ended his pursuit of Ipswich Town winger Alan Judge following the arrival of Marc Pugh. (West London Sport)

Doncaster Rovers are heading the chase for Aston Villa midfielder Aaron Tshibola after he was told he can leave Villa Park. (Daily Mail)

Tshibola could be one of two arrivals at the Keepmoat this week with boss Darren Moore hoping for 'one or two' additions this week. (Doncaster Free Press)

Unwanted Peterborough winger Isaac Buckley-Ricketts has failed to earn a deal with Wycombe Wanderers after a brief trial period. (Peterborough Telegraph)

Wycombe are keen on Bolton youngster Connor Hall with his current situation still unclear due to the impending takeover. (The Sun)

Burton Albion manager Nigel Clough has confirmed he is assessing the availability of Leeds' Oliver Sarkic after he impressed in a trial game. (Derbyshire Live)

Cambridge United are hoping to wrap up deals for free agents Andrew Dallas and Jonathan Obika. (Cambridgeshire Live)