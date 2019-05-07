Pictures from Pinxton's CMFL League Cup win over Hucknall Town

View the best of the action from Sunday's CMFL Buckingham Insurance League Cup final, as Pinxton lifted the trophy after a penalty shoot out win over Hucknall Town.

Momentum from the showdown at Alfreton Town's Impact Arena swung from one side to the other as it finished 4-4 at the end of extra-time before Pinxton won it 5-4 on spot kicks. Pictures by Eric Gregory.

Match action from Pinxton v Hucknall in Sunday's CMFL Buckingham Insurance League Cup final. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Match action from Pinxton v Hucknall in Sunday's CMFL Buckingham Insurance League Cup final. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Match action from Pinxton v Hucknall in Sunday's CMFL Buckingham Insurance League Cup final. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Match action from Pinxton v Hucknall in Sunday's CMFL Buckingham Insurance League Cup final. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more