Pictures from Heanor Town v Belper United's five-goal cup thriller

A visiting Belper United side got the edge in this one, running out 3-2 victors thanks to goals from James Rushby, Fenwick Butcher and Curtis Williamson, over their hosts who hit back through Tristan Matthews and Nicholas Hall. Pictures supplied by Heanor Town.

