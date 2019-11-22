Pictures from Heanor Town v Belper United's five-goal cup thriller
A five-goal thriller between Heanor Town and Belper United wowed the crowd on Wednesday night as the two Derbyshire sides played out their EMCL League Cup first round tie.
A visiting Belper United side got the edge in this one, running out 3-2 victors thanks to goals from James Rushby, Fenwick Butcher and Curtis Williamson, over their hosts who hit back through Tristan Matthews and Nicholas Hall. Pictures supplied by Heanor Town.
Pictures from Wednesday night's cup tie between Heanor and Belper.