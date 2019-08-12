Phillip Cocu says Derby County have to avoid cup upset at Scunthorpe

Derby County boss Phillip Cocu is keen for his side to be on the ball and to avoid cup embarrassment at Scunthorpe United on Tuesday night.

The Rams head north for their Carabao Cup first round tie on the back of a 0-0 draw at home to Swansea City on Saturday.

And Cocu has urged his team to take nothing for granted.

He told RamsTV: "This is always the danger of cup games; you cannot go into any game thinking ‘we will beat them, it will be an easy game.

“You always need to be respectful of your opponents but on the other hand you need to be confident in your own game.

“If we approach the game very seriously and play the game how we can then of course we have a chance to win the game. It will for sure not be an easy game.

“For them it is a possibility to get out of a negative start to the season and they will want to give a good performance against us in their home ground. We cannot take it easy.”

Cocu knows that United, who have lost both of their opening league fixtures, will be ready to raise their game against a side that plays two divisions above them.

He added: "If you play in a big team you always want to win. If it is a league game or a cup game, it doesn’t matter.

“If you give a good performance and 100 per cent that is what you like to see in cup games and league games.”

Cocu added that the club is awaiting news on the injury picked up by defender Jayden Bogle in Saturday's game, with fears the right-back could be out for some time.