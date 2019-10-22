Our Rams columnist asks, can 'gutless' Derby County give the incoming Wayne Rooney the quality support he'll need?

Rams fan Andy Buckley-Taylor on the latest at Pride Park:

Wayne Rooney has just completed his American adventure with DC United and the next stop in his career is another 'DC', as he will join Derby County in a few weeks time ready to make his debut in January.

Derby pulled off quite a coup in securing the services of one of the greatest players of his generation, but do the rest of our players have the skill or quality to complement Rooney?

Saturday saw a poor, pathetic, gutless performance against a newly-promoted Charlton side. We didn’t just lose, but we were outclassed, looking clueless in defence and having absolutely nothing whilst going forward.

To dominate possession and have nothing to show for it is criminal. The fans turned up at The Valley in their numbers and did their bit, but the players failed to show anything on the pitch.

Such is the nature of this division if you keep within six or seven points at the halfway stage of the season, then you have a very good chance of mounting a challenge when it comes to the run in. Currently this side looks more bottom six than top six and that simply isn’t good enough for the paying supporter.

We face a Wigan side tomorrow night who have just claimed three points from our rivals across Brian Clough Way. Yes, our rivals who are looking every bit promotion challengers.

When you look at the Derby team on paper it appears to be the sort of team capable of getting results, but why aren’t we?

One of life’s great mysteries, but surely the players haven’t given up on the boss already? They owe it to him and all the Derby County supporters to give us a performance against Wigan and nothing less than victory will suffice!