Our Derby County player ratings from Aston Villa make grim reading Derby County were beaten 4-0 at Aston Villa on Saturday with all four goals coming in the first-half. Here, our Rams writer Mark Duffy gives his verdict on each player who featured at Villa Park. 1. Scott Carson - 6 Looked wobbly early on, including dropping a cross, and could perhaps have done better on the first goal. Made a couple of good stops after the break, however. Getty Buy a Photo 2. Andre Wisdom - 5 Looked rusty and didn't get much help. jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Fikayo Tomori - 5 Tormented by the Villa front line and as exposed as most of his fellow defenders. jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Richard Keogh - 5 Steady on the ball but again, exposed too often. Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4