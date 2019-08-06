Newcastle boss wants Dwight Gayle to stay, Harry Wilson to be loaned out by Liverpool, Arsenal agree deal to sell captain - and the rest of today's Premier League rumours

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce will try and convince unhappy striker Dwight Gayle that his future lies with the club, in the next 24 hours. (Northern Echo)

Manchester United are close to signing Tottenham Hotspur playmaker Christian Eriksen after being snubbed by Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes. (AS)

Liverpool are in discussions with several Premier League teams over sending Harry Wilson out on loan. (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal have agreed a deal with Bordeaux for the transfer of wantaway captain Laurent Koscielny. (Get French Football News)

As a replacement for Koscielny, Arsenal have tabled a £55 million bid for RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano. (Bild)

Turkish giants Galatasaray have entered talks with Chelsea over a loan move for midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko. (Daily Mirror)

Tottenham Hotspur are willing to sell West Ham and Bournemouth target Victor Wanyama, however want to recoup the £11.5m paid for him. (Daily Mail)

Everton have put together a '£100m package' - involving Cenk Tosun and James McCarthy - to sign Crystal Palace winger Wilfred Zaha. (The Sun)

Zaha himself expects to be an Everton player by Thursday with Palace willing to accept bids up to £65m. (Independent)

The Toffees are also closing in on Monaco right-back, according to French football journalist Bertrand Latour. (Daily Mirror)

Leicester City have been priced out of a move for Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake, who demanded more than £75m for his services. (Sky Sports)

Burnley and Derby County have been linked with a shock move for Wayne Rooney - with the latter set to sign him on a player/ coach basis. (US Media)

The Clarets have made a late-minute swoop for former Cardiff City loanee Victor Camarasa. It is now up to the player who he chooses. (Diario de Sevilla)

Brighton and Hove Albion and Burnley are keen on signing Angers striker Stephane Bahoken before Thursday’s deadline. (France Football)

Crystal Palace are ahead of Brighton in the race to sign Montpellier defender Ruben Aguilar with both clubs competing for his signature. (Footmercato)

Sheffield United are interested in a loan deal for Watford midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah - but face competition from Norwich. (Football Insider)

The Blades are also in the hunt for Leicester City midfielder Daniel Amartey, but Fulham are also keeping an eye on the situation. (Football Insider)