New Derby County boss Phillip Cocu pleased with Rams' USA exploits

Phillip Cocu has hailed the impact of Derby County's pre-season training camp in Florida as the Rams headed back to the UK.

Derby won both of their matches in the USA against Sarasota Metropolis and Bristol City and are now due back home where they will travel to Burton Albion on Saturday.

And new boss Cocu says the trip gave him the perfect opportunity to acquaint himself with his squad.

He told RamsTV: “The most important thing for me as the manager was to spend ten days with the players.

“We have got to know each other on and off the pitch and have had some talks.

“We have worked together with the rest of the staff, so it was a really important part of the pre-season.

“I like that we were together. We had a lot of sessions and that was very good.

“Now we continue to work hard in Derby and these next weeks are important because when the games start the time to train is less, with the focus being on those matches.”

Cocu expects no easy ride in the lead up to the opening game at Huddersfield Town, with Spanish side Girona and then a trip to Glasgow Rangers on the horizon.

He said: "The next few weeks will be tough for the team and the last game, at Rangers, will of course be the preparation for the first game.

“The other two games, we will also have training sessions before. We have to find the right balance in all the work and tactics we put in the team.”