New boy Dayle Southwell targets goals and promotion for Alfreton Town

Dayle Southwell has signed from King's Lynn.

The former Halifax frontman, 27, has joined from King’s Lynn Town with an impressive record behind him in the National League North having scored 52 goals in 74 starts for Boston United between 2014 and 2016.

And he’s now hoping to get plenty of goals again for Billy Heath’s men.

Speaking ahead of the game with Chesterfield on Saturday, he said: “I’m really excited. It’s a good club to be at and I’ve heard a lot about it.

"I’ve been in touch with Billy [Heath] for a few weeks and since I knew he was interested it was always something I wanted to pursue.

"I’ve played at the Impact a few times for Grimsby and Boston so have had a few encounters with Alfreton.

"I haven’t played since the end of February so it’s been a few months without a game. It was my first session with the lads on Thursday and it’s good to get back into that intensity.

"We’ve got plenty of games and time to get my fitness up before the start of the season.

"Whatever I do I want to win so promotion has to be a target this year for the club, while personally I just want to contribute and get as many goals as I can.”

Southwell began his career in his home town of Grimsby in 2011 and played 42 games for the Mariners before moving on to have brief spells with the likes of Wycombe Wanderers, Guiseley and Halifax Town, before joining King’s Lynn in January 2020.