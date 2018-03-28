Moyses takes heart as Reds lose to Harriers

﻿Alfreton Town put in a battling performance against fourth placed Kidderminster Harriers in Tuesday night’s National League North game at the lmpact Arena, but could not prevent two former players from scoring the goals that separated the teams.

﻿Joe Ironside stabbed the ball past Viktor Johansson in the 56th minute from close range off a driven cross by Emmanuel Sonupe, and 15 minutes later Dan Bradley swept down the left flank before cutting in to unleash a low drive destined for the far corner of the net.

Up to that point the Reds had matched their full-time opponents in every aspect and manager Chris Moyses was quick to acknowledge the positives from the game.

He said: “I was pleased with the effort and the endeavour - the shape that we kept for long periods of the game was very, very good. I thought without the ball we were good - we’re not quite as dynamic as we need to be with the ball, but they’re obviously a very good, full-time side and probably the best side we’ve seen down here.

“We were a little bit unlucky to concede the first goal - there was a shout for handball and offside as well - we need to look on the video - but I thought the referee made one or two errors tonight, because there were one or two tackles that should have been punished more severely if I’m honest with you.”

One such crunching tackle saw Ryan Jennings scythed down by Lee Vaughan in the 26th minute, which incensed the Alfreton contingent, but after consultation with his assistant the referee only issued a caution, with Moyses later commenting: “ don’t think it was a game changer, but it would certainly have put things in our favour for the rest of the game.

“I thought at 0-0 we always had a chance, we were good from set pieces, we had one off the line and a couple of good saves made by the keeper - Craig Disley has had a good chance in the second half that you would hope would go in, and on the balance we’ve had three or four reasonable chances. It’s still a work in progress and we are working very hard to achieve what we need to.

“Last Tuesday (losing 0-1 to AFC Telford United) was a low point for us - l don’t want to be associated with things like that - obviously on Saturday we put that right in winning at Southport and tonight again, the result’s not gone great, but we’ve managed to come out with some pride from it.”

Alfreton: Johansson; Topliss. Shiels, Beevers, Allan, Platt, Baxendale [Sharp 81], Jennings [Marshall 68], Disley [Bell 71], Westcarr, Daniels.

Other subs: Green, Wagner.