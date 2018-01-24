Moyses full of praise for Reds

﻿The new managerial era at the lmpact Arena made the best possible start with a resounding 4-1 victory over Leamington FC on Saturday, leaving new boss Chris Moyses delighted.

Moyses took over from John McDermott last week and made an immediate impact with the impressive win.

And that left him full of praise for his new charges.

He said: “l thought the commitment and endeavour was fantastic to a man - they were absolutely busting a gut for each other and that’s what we’re about.

“We previously lacked an identity - we’ve now got one - we’ve got a way of playing and a way of working and we’ll get better at it, we’ll keep doing it.

“l’ve given the players licence to express themselves in the final third, but they have to be disciplined in the first two-thirds - they have to learn how to defend properly and l think we did that today - we were excellent as a unit and as a management team we’re very happy.

“l thought Luke Shiels was the stand-out player. He headed everything and tackled everything and his distribution with the ball was good as well - l thought he was exceptional, closely followed by Cieron Keane, whom l’d asked to do a different job than he’s used to - he’s run through brick walls, he’s got on the ball - he’s got the skill far above this league and we’re delighted with him.”

Moyses also highlighted the importance of having experienced players like Craig Disley and Lee Beevers in the same side.

He added: “They can call on that experience to help people through situations - that’s what they did today - l’m so proud of everyone and a clean sheet would have been the icing on the cake, but it wasn’t to be.

“I’ve always said this is a good group of players and they shouldn’t be where they are - now we’ve got to prove to people that we can get out of this little hole we’re in.

“We’ll take one game at a time.”

Alfreton followed up Saturday’s win with a 1-0 success at Blyth Spartans on Tuesday night to enhance Moyses’ fine start.

A report from the game is on page 119.

The Reds then travel to Gainsborough Trinity on Saturday to face a side battling to avoid the drop.