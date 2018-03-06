Moyses aware of size of task facing Alfreton at Bradford PA

Alfreton Town manager Chris Moyses is under no illusions as to the size of the task ahead of his side when they travel to Bradford Park Avenue.

The Reds go into Saturday’s clash at the Horsfall Stadium looking to put an end to a sequence of three games without a win in the Vanarama National League North.

A draw at play-off challenging York City followed narrow defeats to title hunters Salford and Harrogate Town and Moyses is keen to build on that this weekend.

Bradford PA, meanwhile, have been on a similar run having lost three of their last four against sides at both ends of the table in Darlington, Blyth and North Ferriby.

Moyses said: “They’ve been much like ourselves of late. They’ve had a difficult run of fixtures against some good sides in the division.

“We are expecting a really tough game up there. We know they are a very difficult side to play against, especially at home, but we’re all working hard to prepare for it and we’ll try our best to get a result out of that fixture.”

Bradford PA have appealed for any volunteers to help clear the remaining snow from their pitch ahead of Saturday, despite rising temperatures melting most of it.

“It’s still early in the week to tell how the pitch will be up there,” said Moyses. “I’ve kept an eye on the forecast and seen that the weather is likely to worsen later in the week as we get towards Saturday with heavy rain. It’ll be touch and go I think but let’s hope the game is on. We could do with it.”

The inclement weather obliterated the non-league football scene last weekend and Alfreton were no exception with the Impact Arena pitch under six inches of snow.

‘The Beast from the East’ put a stop to the Reds scheduled home match with AFC Telford United, which has since been re-arranged for Tuesday 20th March.

But the weather didn’t stop the squad from meeting up and being put through their paces as part of a fitness session at Lincoln-based gym Fight Factory.

The squad endured core-centred work and pad work for an intense two hours.

“We spent two hours boxing in Lincoln to get some more fitness into the lads,” said Moyses. “It was a very productive and good session from everyone.

“The way the lads applied themselves was outstanding. They had traveled quite a way in tricky conditions for a 10am start so we were pleased with them.

“This group work really well and expect to train. I don’t think anyone expected the weekend off and they all turned up which was great all round.”

Alfreton are next at home on 17th March when they welcome Kidderminster Harriers to the Impact Arena before the re-arranged AFC Telford United match.