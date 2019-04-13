Mount hits a treble as Derby County beat troubled Bolton Wanderers

Derby County kept their play-off hopes firmly on track with a 4-0 win at home to Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

Mason Mount scored three of the goals as the Rams eased to victory, Craig Bryson netting the other.

Derby remain in eighth place but are just two points behind Bristol City who are sitting in the last play-off place.

The Rams saw Mount and Harry Wilson go close in the opening stages of the game, before Wanderers keeper Remi Matthews pulled off a trio of fine saves to deny Bryson, Tom Lawrence and Martyn Waghorn.

The opening goal came on 36 minutes when Jayden Bogle's pass found Bryson who scored from a tight angle.

It was 2-0 in first-half stoppage time when Waghorn slipped a ball in to Mount who finished well past Matthews.

Mount got this second goal ten minutes into the second-half when Lawrence's cross found the Chelsea loanee who flicked the ball up and headed home from close range.

And Mount completed his treble on 81 minutes when set up by Ashley Cole, taking a touch and finishing with a low strike into the net to round off the win.

Derby: Roos; Bogle, Keogh (c), Tomori, Cole; Bryson (Bird 70), Johnson, Mount; Wilson (Jozefzoon 83), Waghorn (Marriott 75), Lawrence

Unused Subs: Carson, Wisdom, Bennett, Huddlestone

Bolton: Matthews; Connelly, Wheater (c), Beevers, Taylor; Ameobi (Noone 72), Williams, Connell, Buckley (Little 60); O’Neil; Donaldson

Unused Subs: Alnwick, Oztumer, Wilson, Magennis, Prichard