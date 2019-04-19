Monk happy with Birmingham City side after draw with Derby County

Birmingham City boss Garry Monk praised his players for their efforts as they earned a 2-2 draw at home to Derby County on Friday.

Monk felt his side were unlucky not to win the game but he couldn't fault their commitment to the cause as they continue to bounce back positively from a nine-point deduction that left them fearing a relegation battle.

READ THE REPORT HERE

He said: "It was another good point against a good side and I think if anyone was more likely to win the game in the second-half, it was us.

"We again acquitted ourselves well against a promotion candidate and although we made mistakes for their goals, we tightened things up a lot in the second-half and were better for it.

"It's been a tough season for us but the players have shown their spirit and been a credit to the club.

"We're not quite safe yet but have a big game on Monday and really want to finish the season strongly."