'Momentum is key' as Heanor Town march on

Heanor Town joint-boss Paul Postlethwaite has hailed the importance of momentum as the Lions aim to maintain their good start to the season.

Just one defeat in 21 games across last season and the new campaign have seen Heanor prove one of the hardest teams to beat in the East Midlands Counties League, that run lengthened by a 1-0 win at previously-unbeaten Hucknall Town last weekend.

And Postlethwaite says that as the Lions prepare to welcome Ingles to the Town Ground this Saturday, the positivity around the club has to remain.

He said: “Momentum is massive in football and we need to keep this run going for as long as we can.

“Ingles have also started well and ran Loughborough Uni very close in the FA Vase, only losing in a tight replay.

“They were a big, physical side last year and we did well to pick three points up against them, so Saturday will be a massive test for us.”

Postlethwaite added that the Heanor fans also deserve credit for continuing to get behind the club during their good form.

He said: “We owe big thanks to the fans - the crowds are creeping up and we took a massive away following to Hucknall on Saturday.

“I really hope this continues as it makes a massive difference to us and the lads.”

With regard to Saturday’s win at Watnall Road, Postlethwaite felt the result was the right one once the Lions had settled in.

He said: “After a poor first 20 minutes we played well and should have been out of sight by the time we went down to ten men with about 20 minutes to go.

“But we got to see a side of us we haven’t seen yet this season when we had our backs to the wall for 20 minutes.

“Saying that, we still created the better chances on the break in those 20 minutes and it’s probably my favourite performance of the season so far, as I’ve been waiting to see if we could do that.”

Heanor were due to travel to face Belper United in the League Cup on Tuesday night but the match was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.