MATCH ACTION: Holbrook Sports blown away by first half Selston storm

Selston remain hot on the heels of East Midlands Counties League Premier Division leaders Teversal after a 4-2 home win over Holbrook Sports.

A storming first half display from the Parishioners saw them score three times through Elliott Jones and a Carl Moore double.

Sports reduced the arrears through Matt Harris before the break but fell further behind when Kane Hampshall made it 4-1.

Isaac Minott had the final word for the visitors as it finished 4-2 in a dominant display from third-placed Selston.

It was the home side that made all the early running and deservedly took the lead through Jones on 18 minutes.

Good work on the edge of their opponent’s penalty area by Carl Moore and Ben Airey was finished well by Jones from 10 yards.

One soon became two and Airey was at the heart of the action once more with an inch-perfect cross to the edge of the six-yard box for Carl Moore to volley in.

Sports were desperate for a foothold in the match and it came on 37 minutes when a cross into the Selston box wasn’t defended and Harris scored from close range.

Selston responded immediately to restore their two-goal lead when Jones was released down the right of midfield and his pull back found Carl Moore to score from 12 yards.

There was still time in the half for Holbrook to have another sight of goal, with Minott missing a glorious chance for the visitors.

The home side led comfortably at the break but it was Holbrook, 15th in the EMCL Premier standings, who will be more pleased with their second half showing.

They went further behind on 70 minutes when Hempshall’s cross-come-shot from wide left sailed over the keeper’s head and in off the post.

It was a slice of luck that all but ended the match as a contest but Sports continued to impress and got their rewards with another goal seven minutes from time.

Mikey Fitzhugh and Seb Szondi worked the ball well for Minott to slot in to make it 4-2 and that’s the way it stayed despite some late pressure on the Selston goal.

Holbrook will look to take that second half display into their back-to-back home matches against Holwell Sports and Anstey Nomads on Wednesday (28th March, 7.45pm kick off) and Saturday (31st March, 3pm kick off) respectively.

While Selston will continue thier charge for the title at home to Ashby Ivanhoe on Wednesday (28th March, 7.45pm kick off) and away to Dunkirk on Saturday (31st March, 3pm kick off).

Selston: Ball, Davis, Hackett, Marriott, Breach, Layton, Hempshall, B. Moore, Airey, C. Moore, Jones. Subs: Sutton, Gregory, Black, Wigley, Smith.

Holbrook: Graves, Labbate, Drake, Baker, McGuire, Wallace, Szondi, Fizhugh, Minott, Harris, Markelic. Subs: Anderson-Raymond, Miles, Cawley. Attendance: 95.