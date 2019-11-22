Manchester United and Liverpool in for Leeds United's star loanee, Nottingham Forest defender staying put despite Premier League interest, Newcastle United willing to hear offers for Dwight Gayle and the rest of today's Championship rumours

Here are today’s latest headlines from around the Championship (22nd November 2019).

Both Manchester United and Liverpool are said to have a keen interest in Leeds United's star loanee Ben White, amid suggestions that Brighton could cash in on the youngster in the summer. (The Athletic)

Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall. Pic by Getty Images.

Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrell has challenged speculation that he could be leaving the club, stating that he's fully committed to fighting for promotion with his side. (Nottingham Post)

Preston North End manager Alex Neil has categorically ruled out selling any players in January, claiming that to do at this stage of the season would be a "catastrophic mistake" (Lancashire Evening Post)

West Brom and Nottingham Forest have been handed a boost in their respective attempts to sign Newcastle United's Dwight Gayle, with the Magpies said to be willing to hear offers. (The 72)

West Ham United have been named as a possible rival to Norwich City's for Stoke City's Jack Butland, who is eager to return to the Premier League as soon as possible. (Football League World)

Noel Whelan has suggested that Leeds should go all out to sign Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic in the January transfer window, as his eye for goal could be enough to secure promotion. (Football Insider)

Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk has admitted the club were shocked at their recent EFL charge regarding their accounts, but has revealed he's confident of the matter being resolved. (Sheffield Star)

Nottingham Forest's push for promotion has been significantly boosted, with the likes of Alfa Semedo, Carl Jenkinson, Yohan Benalouane and Michael Hefele all now back in training following injuries. (Nottingham Post)

New Stoke City boss Michael O'Neill has brought in Billy McKinlay as his assistant manager. He previously performed a similar role for the Potters boss with Northern Ireland. (BBC Football)