Lions roar back for a point

Two goals in stoppage time rescued an unlikely point for Heanor Town in a 2-2 draw at Quorn.

Their second late strike in a few days moved them up to seventh in the Midland League Premier Division.

Quorn took the lead in the fifth minute through Nathan Dale’s free kick.

The home side doubled their lead on the hour as George Bowerman’s shot was tipped on to the post and Ryan Seal tapped in.

Wayne White made two saves in a minute to deny Bowerman and Evans.

In the first minute of stoppage time Nick Hall kept calm in front of goal to set up the thrilling finish.

In the 95th minute, Greg Marriott knocked a corner to Kyle Hazeldine, who smashed home.