Lions impress in first win for new manager

A first-half strike from Jamie Sleigh earned three points for manager Paul Postlethwaite in his first game in charge of Heanor Town.

It was enough to claim a 1-0 win at bottom-of-the-table Shawbury United and leave Town eighth in the Midlands Football League Premier Division.

Postlethwaite took charge last week following the departure of Glen Clarence after more than four years at the club for personal reasons.

Heanor dominated the game from start to finish and nullified Shawbury’s attack.

Danny Gordon had the first chance for the Lions, firing narrowly over from 25 yards.

Nick Hall also went close for the Lions, but their good attacking play wasn’t getting the rewards it deserved.

That changed in the 35th minute when Heanor countered and Sleigh’s first-time shot from Elliott Reeves’ pass found the bottom corner.

The visitors continued to press in the second half and should have made it two after Sam Vickers was upended in the penalty area.

Sleigh stepped up to take the spot-kick, but his powerful shot was tipped on to the post.

Vickers had another chance to seal victory before a scare at the other end forced Nick Hall to make a goal-saving block in the last minute to ensure the win.