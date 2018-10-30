Lethargic Heanor fail to build on upsurge in form

Lethargic Heanor Town failed to build on an upsurge in form when falling to a 2-0 defeat at home to Ingles in the East Midlands Counties League, Premier Division.

After excellent victories over Graham Street Prims and unbeaten Sherwood Colliery, Heanor were fancied to overturn their Shepshed visitors and fellow mid-tablers.

But they seemed to lack the energy of recent games and were behind from the seventh minute when Rob Mulonga drove home a low shot that evaded an attempted clearance on the line.

In response, Cory Bowler and Jamie Sleigh had chances for Heanor, and in the second half, more pressure resulted in Jordan Ball shooting just wide from the edge of the area.

They were almost gifted an an own goal as defender Connor Bennett’s wayward headed backpass trickled inches wide, with the ‘keeper out of position, and both Sleigh and Oliver Pratt went close later on.

But Heanor couldn’t break down a resolute defence, and as Ingles began to find room on the break, they sealed the points four minutes from time when Kyle Fowkes was left unmarked in the area.