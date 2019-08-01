Leeds United and Southampton battle for Croatian star, Stoke City cool interest in Newcastle United's Dwight Gayle, Birmingham interested in Inter Milan striker - and the rest of today's Championship rumours

Leeds United are said to be scrapping it out with Southampton to land Croatian midfielder Josip Vukovic, who plays for Portuguese side Maritimo. (talkSPORT)

Sunderland are said to have accepted a £400k bid from Hull City for their captain George Honeyman, who is believed to be set for a medical later today. (Sky Sports)

Stoke City are believed to have been put off Newcastle United forward Dwight Gayle, due to the Magpies' alleged £15m asking price. (Daily Mail)

Who is going where in the lower leagues

Inter are set to demand over £9m for their striker George Puscas, as Birmingham City battle a host of interested parties for his signature. (Sky Sports)

Brentford are rumoured to have knocked back a £6.5m bid for their star midfielder Sergi Canos, with Russian side FC Krasnodar keen on signing the 22-year-old. (West London Sport)

Tony Pulis, Chris Hughton and Gary Rowett are the bookies' current favourites for the Sheffield Wednesday job, as the club continue to press on with finding a new manager. (Sky Bet)

Nottingham Forest are believed to be chasing SM Caen goalkeeper Brice Samba, who was previously on the books at French giants Marseille. (The 72)

Turkish side Fenerbahce are said to be on the brink of signing Huddersfield Town defender Mathias Jorgensen, who joined the Terriers for £3.5m back in 2017. (Sport Witness)

Reading are said to be on the verge of signing Torino ace Lucas Boye on loan, who can play either as a forward or on the wing. (Reading Chronicle)