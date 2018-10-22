League One and Two Live: Sunderland’s Jack Ross on tough selections, Port Vale loanee linked with Newcastle United and West Ham United while Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett calls for cool heads We’re just one day away from another League One and Two match day - and we’ve got all the latest news covered. Tune in throughout the day as we keep you up-to-date with all the latest ongoings from across the two divisions. Don’t forget to refresh. The best of Alfreton Town v St Neots Town in this picture gallery