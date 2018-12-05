League One and Two Live: Championship club want £400K Sunderland target and Edin Rahic leaves Bradford City

21 March 2017 ....... Bradford City chairman Edin Rahic Picture Tony Johnson
21 March 2017 ....... Bradford City chairman Edin Rahic Picture Tony Johnson

League One and Two transfer rumours continue to circulate - and we’ve got it covered.

Stay tuned throughout the day for all the latest news and transfer speculation from across the two divisions. Don’t forget to refresh.