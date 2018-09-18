Last-gasp penalty sends Heanor into next round

A late Jamie Sleigh penalty sent Heanor Town into the first round of the FA Vase after an entertaining 3-2 win over Dunkirk at the Town Ground.

Heanor drew first blood in the 17th minute. Rob Ritchie-Smith’s corner was met at the near post by Morgan Holloway whose powerful header found the back of the net for his first goal for the club.

Josh Craddock went close soon afterwards but Dunkirk levelled with their first attempt of the game, Aaron Black volleying home past Ben Gough.

Charlie Woolfe then beat two Heanor defenders before shooting wide in a nervy couple of minutes for the Lions.

Heanor retook the lead ten minutes into the second half when Craddock’s shot from the edge of the area found the top corner.

Against the run of play, Dunkirk equalised with five minutes of the game remaining. A cross from the left found George Harrison at the back post and his neat finish found the corner of the net.

The game looked to be heading to extra-time but when Kyle Daley was brought down by keeper Alex Smith Sleigh made no mistake as his confident penalty three minutes into stoppage time gave the Lions a deserved win.

Heanor will now host Ilkeston Town in the next round on October 13.

