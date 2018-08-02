Lampard welcomes red and yellow cards for managers

Derby County manager Frank Lampard says red and yellow cards being issued to those on the bench is a welcome development.

It was announced this week that coaching staff will be issued with similar cautions to those on the pitch, with subsequent suspensions also being introduced.

And Lampard believes it will provide more clarity than existed before.

He said: "I don’t see it as a big problem. People can scandalise it as much as they want but many managers have been sent to the stands before and sometimes watching from afar there can be a bit of a grey area in terms of what it’s for or whether he’s even been sent off at all.

“So this will give a bit of clarity and let’s just hope it’s used in the right way for offences that are beyond the line, and we all know pretty much what that line is when it comes to respect for referees and the other team and their staff.

“If you stay the right side of that line you have no problems and if not you may see red."