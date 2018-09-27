Lampard wants consistency as Derby County aim to follow up win over Manchester United

Frank Lampard says Tuesday night's win at Manchester United will mean nothing if his Derby County players can't match the standards set at Old Trafford in their upcoming matches.

The win on penalties following a 2-2 draw put the Rams in the fourth round and saw them draw many plaudits for their display against a strong United line up.

And while Lampard continued to revel in the performance and result, he says the focus is now strongly back on league matters as they go to Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

He said: "Man Utd has gone now and finished and we can look back at it with pride but it means nothing going forward unless we take the good things and keep going.

“The good things can be the hardest things such as the work rate and the bravery, but we must pass them forward now. It’s my job to drive that but it’s the players’ responsibility to carry it out because if they don’t then we’ll lose games, as we have at Millwall and Rotherham for example.

“So the message is clear. We’re missing a big trick if we don’t take our game to Bolton and I certainly want to see a level of performance.

“If we don’t turn up then we’ll lose any game, no matter who it is. We have to prove we can do it by winning games – those defeats are still fresh in the memory but I expect the players to approach the game in the right way and win it because the league is so important to this club and we need to keep winning.”

Looking back at Tuesday night's display, Lampard couldn't hide his delight at all aspects of the display.

He said: "The workrate and energy in the team were superb, as was the quality and bravery on the ball. The personality to go and play what was a very strong team, even with one or two not in their strongest positions, and play the way we did made it an incredible night for the club and set the standard for the club as to what we must do all the time.

“One win like that feels good on the night but our ambitions are higher than that so I look back on it with a lot of pleasure and it makes me hungry to reproduce that, which I hope the players are too."

Lampard felt the nerve of both his younger and more experienced players in the penalty shoot-out was of great importance.

He said: “The penalties shouldn’t be taken lightly. Players like Harry Wilson and Mason Mount would have taken them in their young careers and it’s a big ask for them, but when you’re asking Richard Keogh, Craig Bryson, Bradley Johnson who missed four out of four in training the day before, it’s a different thing as for them it’s taking responsibility for the club and taking a risk given they don’t normally step up for penalties.

“If any of them had missed I would have felt for them because I was proud of what they achieved in that shoot-out.”

The Rams boss also praised the patience of striker Jack Marriott, who scored Derby's second goal with what was his first in a Rams shirt.

He said: “I’m delighted for him. When Jack turned up he’d had a long transfer saga that meant he hadn’t trained for a few weeks and he’s the first to admit he wasn’t fit.

“Sometimes I’ll pick starters or subs because of how they’ve trained, not just because of how they’ve been in certain games, and he’s got his head down and trained hard and I believe if you do push yourself to the limit in training then things happen to you. That ball fell to him because of his work rate and mentality over the last few weeks.”

On the injury front, Curtis Davies is back in full training but won't feature at Bolton, while George Evans is expected to return to training next week. Lampard said there are no other injury worries at this stage.