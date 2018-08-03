Lampard revels in dramatic Derby County winner

Frank Lampard couldn't hide his delight after seeing his Derby County side score a 94th minute winner to beat Reading on Friday night.

It was a perfect start for Lampard in his first managerial role, although it came after the visitors had struggled to get a foothold in the first hour.

But Tom Lawrence's late header sent all who had travelled from Derby into ecstasy and Lampard was beaming with pride afterwards.

He said: "You have to enjoy those moments. The character of the lads shone through and those are moments to savour.

"It's hard to compare winning as a player with winning as a manager but that goal at the end was up there with the great moments of my career.

"But I know it won't be like that every week and we can't get carried away. You work hard and when all that responsibility is rewarded with a win in the first game it means so much."

Lampard admitted his side didn't deserve to win the game.

He said: "We were poor in the first-half, we didn't move the ball quickly enough and that allowed them to get their shape easier.

"We had to be more urgent in the second-half and get in behind them more. It was made a lot harder when we went a goal down but then we get back in with a slice of luck, although you often make your own luck.

"We didn't deserve to win and there are lots of big things for us to improve on. But the youngsters stepped up and did a superb job, especially Mason who tried his luck and got his reward with the goal and Mason Bennett who came on and was superb, as he has been all summer."

Lampard said his half-time message to the players was to be more urgent and not to play into Reading's hands.

He added: "We were passing the ball along the back line too much and they picked us off. We needed to be more urgent and not to play into their trap.

"We've got intelligent players here with the desire to improve. If we stay level-headed we'll get our rewards.

Lampard also praised the travelling support, commenting: "The fans were amazing tonight and I was happy to give them that ending after a difficult first-half."