Lampard proud to be part of new generation of managers

Frank Lampard says he's thrilled to see a flurry of young managers entering the fray - and is proud to be one of them.

Lampard was appointed boss of Derby County this week, following on from England midfield colleague Steven Gerrard taking over at Glasgow Rangers and the likes of Darren Moore (West Brom) and Jack Ross (Sunderland) also taking over at big clubs at a relatively youthful age.

And Lampard believes it will make a refreshing change from seeing the same old names crop up.

He said: "It's exciting to be helping to spearhead a new generation. We're a bit behind in that sense in this country - you see a lot in Germany and Spain but it tends to be different here.

"It's great to see young managers getting opportunities to make a name for themselves as coaches rather than players."

Referring specifically to Gerrard, Lampard says he was thrilled to see the former Liverpool star get his first job at Rangers.

He said: "He's been learning his trade at Liverpool with the academy there and he'll be competitive like he was as a player.

"I love that he's taken on that challenge and I hope he's successful. He's worked very hard to get there and hasn't just got the job because he's Steven Gerrard.

"It's a high pressure job as people demand success, but with the right desire you can be in it for the long haul."