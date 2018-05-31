Lampard 'privileged' to be installed as Rams boss

Frank Lampard has spoken of his pride at being named as Derby County's new manager - and guaranteed that hard work will be key to any success he may have.

The former England international was unveiled at a press conference on Thursday afternoon having been appointed on a three-year deal, the Rams job being his first managerial role since retiring as a player.

Pride Park Stadium.

And the 39-year-old says he's under no illusions as to the challenge that lies ahead.

He said: "It feels great to be here. It was a fantastic opportunity for my first job in management and it's a huge privilege to be taking charge of a club with such a great history.

"I'm well aware of the club and its size and fanbase, as well as its expectations, and having had numerous and very open conversations with (chairman) Mel Morris as to the direction of the club, I can't wait to get started."

Lampard is well aware he is being seen as something of a punt by the Rams given it's his first managerial position, but he says his knowledge of the Championship is strong and that he's also prepared to take any stick that might come his way.

He said: "I got plenty of stick as a player for 20 years so it's all part of the territory. But you can't take away the love that we have for wanting to succeed. I've had 18 months away from playing which has been great for me as I've worked on my coaching badges and even been able to take holidays when I like which is rare, as well as the media work, but I still have that desire to come and manage and be at the cut-throat end which has been in my blood as long as I can remember.

"I understand it's not always plain sailing but I'm not afraid of that. I just want to make a success of it.

"I watch Championship football all the time. It's one of the most entertaining and competitive leagues and one of the toughest to get out of . I watched all the play-off games including Derby's games with Fulham as well as numerous others, just through enjoying football.

"But the rules are the same. It's all about hard work and being competitive and if you give that to the fans then you have a great chance of success. Things will change and evolve and I'll put my mark on this team but the basic thing I'll demand is that work and desire because in any league that's crucial for me.

"It wasn't a deliberate thing that I wanted to manage a club at this level, in fact I'm flattered that a club this size wants me here. The proof will be in the results."

Having worked under several top managers in his career, Lampard says he has plenty of good advice to draw upon both from those experiences, as well as from members of his own family with his dad, Frank Snr, and his uncle Harry Redknapp having guided him through his career from day one.

He said: "I'm very lucky to have those people around me. I expect my dad, who has been really behind me doing this, will be on the phone to me after every game just as he was when I was a player, and Harry knows this club so will be a good person to talk to.

"I've thought a lot about what kind of manager I'll be, both recently and throughout my career, given the pleasure I've had to play under so many great managers.

"So as I've got older I've tried to take everything on board and incorporate that into being my own person, rather than a clone of any other manager. I've seen what I think is the good and bad of them all and I'll make my own judgements.

"I'll be open. I'm a young manager, freshly retired, I feel like I know the dressing room and I hope I know the needs and will open that relationship up very quickly with all the players.

"It's a very blank canvas for me in terms of the relationship I'll have with them and how we try and improve the club, as there's a lot of work to do. I'm a hard worker, and I'll bring that here."

Photos of Lampard's press conference and more quotes from Lampard and chairman Mel Morris will follow.