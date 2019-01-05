Lampard praises Derby County mentality after FA Cup draw with Southampton

Frank Lampard hailed his side's mentality after they came back from 2-0 down to draw with Premier League Southampton in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.

The Rams will face a trip to the south coast to have another crack at the Premier League side after goals from Jack Marriott and Tom Lawrence earned a share of the spoils.

And Lampard said the qualities that were lacking from his side in the first-half proved crucial in the second.

He said: "I was pleased with the mentality in the second-half because that's what was lacking in the first.

"We were off it and you can't be like that against Premier League opposition.

"In the end the reaction was brilliant to being 2-0 down and our desire and running was what was needed. We again showed that when we're at our best we are a match for anyone.

"We could have won the game - Jack Marriott missed a great chance at the end but he's done so well for us it's hard to hold it against him - and at 2-0 down I'd have taken a draw and it'll be a great chance to test ourselves again on the road at a Premier League club."

Lampard added that a performance such as that produced against Southampton can inspire his squad when they go to Leeds United for a crucial game on Friday, but is aware it can't be taken for granted.

He said: "We beat Manchester United earlier in the season and then lost at Bolton, so it doesn't always follow that we'll just go and win the next game, but we will take all the good things from this as we go into a very hard, and important, game at Leeds on Friday.

"We need to have the consistency to perform like this every week and it can be hard with the squad limitations but we need to embrace the opportunities given to us and that can bring results."