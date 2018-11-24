Lampard delighted with hard-earned Derby County win at Hillsborough

Frank Lampard admitted his Derby County side weren't at their best as they won 2-1 at Hillsborough on Saturday - but that made him all the happier with the three points.

Goals from Harry Wilson and Jack Marriott overturned a lead given to Wednesday by Adam Reach's early opener, and although the hosts put pressure on in the second-half they couldn't salvage an equaliser.

And Lampard was full of praise for his team.

He said: "We started slowly and weren't at our best but we've battled back with two quality goals and then competed well in the second-half to keep them at bay.

"Their direct pressure kept the nerves jangling a bit, while we hit the bar and had some good counters but our final pass was a bit off for much of the game.

"But it doesn't matter in the end. We scored with two good goals - Harry's was a clean strike you'd expect from him, while Jack Marriott had the confidence to take his shot earlier and it showed where he's at given his form at the moment."

Lampard said recovering from the 3-0 defeat to Aston Villa a fortnight ago was important but acknowledged that loss was merely an off day.

He said: "Everyone will have days like that in a division like this given it's so competitive.

"Surprise results happen every week but you have to concentrate on yourself and keep plugging away."

Derby are next in action on Wednesday night when they travel to face Stoke City.