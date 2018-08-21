Lampard delighted with first Derby County home win

Frank Lampard was a happy man after witnessing his Derby County side beat Ipswich Town 2-0 on Tuesday night.

The Rams scored two second-half goals through Joe Ledley and Tom Lawrence to earn their first home win of the season against a lacklustre Ipswich side.

But the quality of the opposition mattered little to Lampard who praised his side for their patient display.

He said: "We got a bit lucky with the two goals but we deserved that luck given our work rate in the first-half.

"We maintained the confidence to keep playing and stayed focused at the back - I don't think Scott Carson had much to do at all.

"We didn't have enough in the final third in the first half, I wanted more crosses into the box and shots but we didn't threaten enough in that sense.

"But I said at half-time to keep going and it would come and it did."

Lampard added that a first-half injury to midfielder George Evans affected the momentum his side had built early on.

He said: "That didn't help us and it looks like a bad one for George who has hurt his knee. It put us back a bit given the break in play and Joe Ledley needed time to settle into the game but overall we didn't suffer too badly."

The Rams boss also took time to praise full-back Jayden Bogle, who impressed throughout in his home league debut.

Lampard said: "I thought Jayden was the best player on the pitch. He played his game and gave us a good attacking option as well as being strong in defence so I'm really pleased for him."

Attention now turns to the home game with Preston North End on Saturday and a chance to follow up one home win with another.

Lampard added: "We need to stay grounded - this is a long process and we've still got players integrating into the team, but this win will put a spring in our step going into the weekend.

"It's been a good lesson for me to not take the highs and lows too seriously either way. Hopefully we've given the fans that belief too and they'll get behind us again on Saturday."