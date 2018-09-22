Lampard delighted as Derby County make his week complete

Frank Lampard was a happy man for a number of reasons on Saturday afternoon after watching his Derby County side beat Brentford 3-1.

Having celebrated the birth of his third child on Thursday, Lampard then oversaw a fine comeback from the Rams who fell behind inside the first minute.

And in hailing what he said was the best half of football he's seen from his team so far this season, he challenged his side to meet that standard on a regular basis.

He said: "It's been a great week for me on a personal level with the birth of my daughter so to then see things go well on a work level, I'm delighted.

"We were outstanding and reacted superbly to going behind so early on. It was a sloppy start but the way the players and the crowd responded was excellent and we were sensational for 30 or 40 minutes and it was pretty much exactly what we want from them.

"We were fast and showed the variety and combinations that we've asked for and got the rewards that we didn't get against Blackburn but which I knew we were capable of.

"The end product really made the difference. Now what's important is making that period of play the standard that we produce week in, week out - almost be able to do it in our sleep so it doesn't have to be dictated in a team talk. If we play like that we'll win a lot of games. If we do as we did against Rotherham, we won't.

"In the second-half we were as good but in a different way, in that our work rate had to be reflected in the nastier side of the game in terms of plugging holes and in our discipline."

Lampard praised goalscorer Harry Wilson for his efforts in what was his first start following an injury early in the season, while several others also drew the manager's applause.

He said: "Harry's fitness has been an issue but he was excellent and really dangerous on the ball. David Nugent was superb and again set the example to those who are fighting for the place up front, while I thought Mason Mount was hungry again and showed he wants to do well.

"Craig Bryson didn't stop running - I almost had to put the reins on him from the touchline but he was superb throughout and sets so much off for us."

Derby now prepare to head to Manchester United on Tuesday night in the Carabao Cup, a prospect Lampard is looking forward to as he comes up against his former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho.

He said: "We'll respect the opposition but not to the point where we make it an easy ride for them. We'll make it hard for them and although it'll be a tall order for us to win, we have to give a good account of ourselves to make the fans happy and give ourselves confidence."