Lampard confirms talks with Rams over becoming new manager

Frank Lampard has confirmed he has been in talks with Derby County over becoming the club's new manager.

Lampard, 39, has been heavily linked with the role and bookmakers have him as odds on favourite to replace Gary Rowett, who left for Stoke City last week.

The former England midfielder was at Wembley on Monday for the League Two play-off final between Coventry City and Exeter on what is believed to have been a scouting mission, his pass for the game reportedly having been requested by Derby County.

And Lampard himself, speaking on television to his BT Sport colleagues following Saturday's Champions League final in Kiev, said talks were ongoing.

He said: "There’s been interest from Derby and I’ve been speaking with them.

“I’m ambitious and I want to become a manager at some point. It’s a big club, with a big tradition and a big history, which I really like. We’ll carry on speaking when I go home, and we’ll see.”

The Rams are believed to be hopeful of making an appointment by the end of this week.

Lampard was capped 106 times by England and as a player he also won three Premier League titles, four FA Cups, two League Cups, the Europa League and the Champions League.

He is believed to be keen to bring former Chelsea team-mate Jody Morris to Pride Park as part of his coaching setup.

Derby finished the campaign in sixth place before losing out to Fulham in the play-off semi-finals, the London side going on to win promotion to the Premier League last weekend with a win over Aston Villa at Wembley.