Lampard beams with pride after Derby County comeback

Frank Lampard said he was as proud as he'd been all season after watching his Derby County side come from behind to beat Wigan on Tuesday night.

The Rams scored twice in the second-half to win for the first time in five games, ending a 420-minute league goal drought in the process.

And Lampard highlighted the importance of the three points.

He said: "It was important to win given we'd lost three beforehand but it also showed the character in the side when things are going against us and I'm as proud as I've been at any point this season after that.

"The fight we showed in the second-half to turn it around, backed by some fantastic support once again, showed that we haven't been sucked in by some of the negativity that's been floating around in recent weeks.

"The reaction from the players since the Villa game has been excellent. We have to be careful we don't see it as a turning point because we have a very tough game here on Saturday, but we have to take the belief from this game forward."

Lampard also praised sub Mason Bennett for his wonder goal that got Derby level, comparing it to Gareth Bale's strike in the Champions League final against Liverpool last season.

He said: "The reaction it got was similar to when Bale scored in terms of the amazement from people as to what they'd just seen. To adjust his body in that millisecond was top class.

"I was also pleased for Scott Malone as he'd made the mistake for the Wigan goal but for him to be up in the six-yard box when we're trying to win the game showed his desire and it was an important goal."

Derby now prepare to welcome a Sheffield Wednesday side on Saturday who are unbeaten under new boss Steve Bruce.